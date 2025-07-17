Xponance Inc. Sells 7,584 Shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,466.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 239.3% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

