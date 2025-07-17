Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $26,545.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,408.40. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $107.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24. AGCO Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. AGCO had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.87%.

AGCO declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.