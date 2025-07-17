YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of YETI stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.72 million. YETI had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.