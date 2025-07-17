Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENVGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 37,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 74,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Zenvia Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zenvia Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Zenvia in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zenvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zenvia by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 33,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Zenvia by 214.9% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 428,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 292,438 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

