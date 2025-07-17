Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 37,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 74,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Zenvia Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zenvia Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zenvia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Zenvia in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zenvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zenvia by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 33,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Zenvia by 214.9% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 428,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 292,438 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Further Reading

