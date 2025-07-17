Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 37,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 74,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
Zenvia Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.
Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zenvia Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Zenvia
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zenvia
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Cushion Your Portfolio This Earnings Season
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- This Fund Manager Says You Should Get Out of Tesla and Apple—Now
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- JNJ’s Stock Price Is Back in Rally Mode—The Time to Buy Is Now
Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.