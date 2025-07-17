Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.67. 279,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 449,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Zhihu Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.70 and a beta of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zhihu during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Zhihu by 64.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

