Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stake Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,029,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,263,000 after buying an additional 411,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on Z. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,962 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $477,802.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 135,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,306.62. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $806,328.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 130,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,891.22. This trade represents a 8.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,688 in the last ninety days. 25.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ Z opened at $76.95 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.32, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

