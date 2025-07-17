Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

