ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.18.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

