ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.76.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance
NYSE:ZTO opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.18.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ZTO Express (Cayman)
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Stocks to Cushion Your Portfolio This Earnings Season
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- This Fund Manager Says You Should Get Out of Tesla and Apple—Now
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- JNJ’s Stock Price Is Back in Rally Mode—The Time to Buy Is Now
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.