10,771 Shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,592,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,915,000 after acquiring an additional 41,478 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,022,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,837,000 after buying an additional 184,627 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $12,921,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 229,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 591.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 738,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Price Performance

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 20.07% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Featured Articles

