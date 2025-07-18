1,100 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 82.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $336.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.24. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $379.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

