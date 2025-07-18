11,882 Shares in EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter worth $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

EVgo Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ EVGO opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.34. EVgo Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that EVgo Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EVgo

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 73,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $270,163.35. Following the transaction, the president owned 72,269 shares in the company, valued at $266,672.61. The trade was a 50.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 58.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

