1,368 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.94.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other news, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,916,236.92. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $319,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 20,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,522.81. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,127 shares of company stock worth $2,128,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of EAT stock opened at $165.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a return on equity of 333.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

