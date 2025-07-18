14,991 Shares in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covalis Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 1,173,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 250,215 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Braskem by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 512,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 193,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 184,010 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 258,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 153,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Braskem by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 109,433 shares during the period.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:BAK opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.69. Braskem S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.