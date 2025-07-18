22,003 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 19.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in B&G Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE BGS opened at $4.13 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $329.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.54.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.40 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.42%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BGS. Barclays lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

