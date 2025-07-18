3,461 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 196.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Doximity by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Doximity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Doximity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $105,780.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,926.02. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,744.72. This represents a 23.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,970 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS opened at $61.60 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.31. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

