83,298 Shares in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Maplebear by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Maplebear by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $200,476.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,336.05. This represents a 16.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $205,452.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 456,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,048,252. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ CART opened at $48.37 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

