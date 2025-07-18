Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $15,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,641,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,825,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,104,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,849,000 after acquiring an additional 80,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Acushnet by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 71,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,654,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLF has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Acushnet Price Performance

GOLF opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $703.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.82 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $62,505,297.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,523,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,570,690.68. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

