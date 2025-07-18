Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stake Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,710 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,663 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM opened at $118.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $69.72 and a 12 month high of $126.76. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.68.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

