Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,979,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,491,000 after buying an additional 165,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,549,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,978,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,729,000 after buying an additional 1,506,009 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $47.77.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

