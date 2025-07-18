Alliance Global Partners Cuts Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Price Target to $6.00

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 341.18% from the company’s previous close.

Soligenix Stock Performance

SNGX stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Soligenix has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.39). Equities analysts forecast that Soligenix will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Soligenix

About Soligenix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Soligenix Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNGX Free Report ) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of Soligenix worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

