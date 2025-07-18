Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,756 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,426,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,407,000 after buying an additional 5,859,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,366 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,706,000 after buying an additional 814,917 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 314.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.