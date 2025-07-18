Allworth Financial LP Acquires 9,419 Shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 5,814.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3,022.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Kohl’s Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. Kohl’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.