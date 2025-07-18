Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE GNL opened at $7.19 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. The business had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 300,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $2,199,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,607,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,722,124.72. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 584,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,444,643.33. The trade was a 20.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,653,000 shares of company stock worth $56,914,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

