Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 709,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 39,048 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $291.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.79 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 103.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,417.60. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.