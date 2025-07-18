Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 92.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in StoneX Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other StoneX Group news, Chairman John Radziwill acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,520,400. This represents a 1.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $98,718.75. Following the sale, the director owned 116,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,243,496.25. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,534,329. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair started coverage on StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on StoneX Group

StoneX Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.54. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $99.08.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneX Group

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.