Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 30,706 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after buying an additional 40,425 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Henry Schein in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $69.50 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

