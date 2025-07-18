Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,830,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 641,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOUN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other SoundHound AI news, VP Majid Emami sold 60,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $602,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 477,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,570. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Sroka sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $27,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 153,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,253.06. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 961,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,847 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

SOUN opened at $12.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 2.59. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 68.55% and a negative net margin of 184.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

