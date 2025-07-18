Allworth Financial LP Makes New Investment in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXE shares. KeyCorp set a $135.00 price objective on Expand Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Expand Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expand Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Expand Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Expand Energy stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.48. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $123.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.74.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -42.91%.

About Expand Energy

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.