Allworth Financial LP Sells 498 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.81 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

