Allworth Financial LP Sells 530 Shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.10% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,301.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,640 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 582,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,521 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARB opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $88.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.07.

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

