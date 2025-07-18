Allworth Financial LP Sells 773 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 41.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of EL stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $103.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.85%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

