Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Position in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.51%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.