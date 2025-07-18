Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Xponance Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,486,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,883 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $229,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 40,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $183.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

