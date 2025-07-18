Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $183.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.41.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

