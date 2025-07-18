Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.41.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $183.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

