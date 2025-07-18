Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Decreased by Bosman Wealth Management LLC

Bosman Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,001 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.3% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3%

GOOGL stock opened at $183.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

