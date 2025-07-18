AlphaTime Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMCU) Trading Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $12.36. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

