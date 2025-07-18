AlphaTime Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMCU) Trading Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $12.36. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.
AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74.
AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile
AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AlphaTime Acquisition
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- The Market Rally Is Gaining Momentum—Don’t Get Left Behind
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- High-Flying GE Aerospace Drops After Blowout Q2 — What Now?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Prologis May Be the Smartest Backdoor Bet on AI Real Estate
Receive News & Ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.