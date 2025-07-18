Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 7,179 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 61.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 41,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $2,239,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 0.4%

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 12.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.89 million, a PE ratio of 88.95 and a beta of 1.10. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 700.00%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading

