Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,839 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,795,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,361,000 after buying an additional 235,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,679,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,445,000 after purchasing an additional 204,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,748,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Stag Industrial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,942,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,283,000 after purchasing an additional 437,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stag Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,543.50. This trade represents a 80.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $35.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.