Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMLX. Guggenheim started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8%

AMLX opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $738.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.49.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

