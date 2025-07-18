Alps Advisors Inc. Has $218,000 Stake in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aura Biosciences were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aura Biosciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,917,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 112,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aura Biosciences by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Aura Biosciences

In other Aura Biosciences news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $814,218.30. This trade represents a 13.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony S. Gibney purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 58,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,414.80. This trade represents a 591.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AURA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences Price Performance

AURA opened at $7.12 on Friday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Aura Biosciences

(Free Report)

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.