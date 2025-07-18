Alps Advisors Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,849,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,299,000 after purchasing an additional 243,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,114,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,836,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,329 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,654,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,791,000 after purchasing an additional 403,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,201,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,116,000 after acquiring an additional 633,054 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXP opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.03.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $87.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.00%.

LXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

