Alps Advisors Inc. Has $274,000 Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $13,145,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.27. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.46 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.9%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 217.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In related news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $437,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 103,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,300.49. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

