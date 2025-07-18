Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,580 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,510,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,634 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth $65,702,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 525.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,934,000 after buying an additional 1,068,849 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Doximity by 1,178.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,711,000 after purchasing an additional 979,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $113,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,062.74. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $2,575,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 357,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,552.95. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,970. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $85.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.31.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Doximity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Doximity from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

