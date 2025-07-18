Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $333,000 Investment in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,467,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160,226 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at $100,845,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its position in SharkNinja by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,377,000 after purchasing an additional 809,960 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $73,020,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in SharkNinja by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 829,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,756,000 after purchasing an additional 393,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SN opened at $115.02 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $95.16.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 28.89%. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

