Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,360 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 20.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $267,000. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $210,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $1,141,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 41.2% during the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,920,000 after acquiring an additional 700,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $859,324.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 805,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,755,039.74. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,091,805.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,239.50. This trade represents a 26.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,126 shares of company stock valued at $33,717,663. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIMS opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $535.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

