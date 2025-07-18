Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,868 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.4% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IIPR opened at $52.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 50.30%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.53%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

