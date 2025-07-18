Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,660 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. This represents a 25.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,007,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,379.80. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,973 shares of company stock worth $5,541,946. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $56.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.