Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 903.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.95. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $991.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The company had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -275.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Centerspace from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSR

Centerspace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.