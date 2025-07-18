Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,940 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,842.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 95,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 6,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $64,904.13. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,593.46. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8%

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $674.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STOK. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

